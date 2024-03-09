SWAT team responds to officer-involved shooting on Chicago's West Side

An officer-involved shooting led to a massive law enforcement and SWAT team presence on Chicago's West Side Saturday afternoon.

The situation unfolded prior to 3:15 p.m. near West 80th Street and South Western Avenue in the city's Ashburn neighborhood.

Video captured by an NBC Chicago photographer at the scene showed a large number of police personnel, including heavily armed SWAT officers, along a blocked-off Western Avenue.

COPA is responding to an officer-involved shooting near 8010 South Western Ave. If you or anyone you know has any information related to this incident, please call our office at 312-746-3609 or visit our website at https://t.co/LqABRQUFLE — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) March 9, 2024

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

While details remain unknown, COPA, Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability, said on social media that it was responding to a police-involved shooting near 8010 South Western Avenue. Anyone with information on the incident was urged to call COPA at 312-746-3609 or submit information on its website.

Check back for updates on this developing story.