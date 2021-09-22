Incident That Prompted SWAT Response in Old Town ‘Unfounded,' Police Say

A Chicago police spokesman says that a call that prompted a SWAT team response in the city's Old Town neighborhood Wednesday afternoon was "unfounded," and that no danger to the public exists.

According to officials, a SWAT team was called to a residential building in the 200 block of West Division Street at approximately 1:27 p.m.

Just after 4 p.m., the SWAT team left the scene, with CPD Spokesman Tom Ahern saying that the call was "unfounded."

No further details were immediately made available about what led to the call, or whether any arrests had been made.