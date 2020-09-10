South loop

SWAT Team Responds in South Loop for Man Held at Gunpoint

A SWAT team responded Thursday morning for a man held at gunpoint after a failed robbery in the South Loop.

The standoff was ongoing at 11:30 a.m. at an apartment building in the 1400 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Officers responded at 10:26 a.m. for a call of an attempted robbery and called in a special weapons team upon learning someone was being held at gunpoint, police said.

Local

illinois coronavirus 9 mins ago

Illinois Reports 1,953 New Coronavirus Cases, 28 Deaths Thursday

Coronavirus Indiana 55 mins ago

Indiana Reports 764 New Coronavirus Cases, 13 Additional Deaths Thursday

No injuries have been reported.

Additional details have not been released.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

South loopCPDSWAT
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us