SWAT Team Responds in South Loop for Man Held at Gunpoint

A SWAT team responded Thursday morning for a man held at gunpoint after a failed robbery in the South Loop.

The standoff was ongoing at 11:30 a.m. at an apartment building in the 1400 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Officers responded at 10:26 a.m. for a call of an attempted robbery and called in a special weapons team upon learning someone was being held at gunpoint, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

Additional details have not been released.