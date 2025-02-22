SWAT team responds after suspect disarms security guard, fires gunshot at Little Italy park

Chicago police arrested a suspect who disarmed a security guard at a Little Italy park and fired a gunshot, prompting a response from a SWAT team on Saturday, police said.

The incident was reported at around 9 a.m. at Fosco Park, 1312 S. Racine Ave. According to police, a security guard tried to escort a 23-year-old man off of the property after he refused to leave. An altercation then ensued, and the suspect managed to gain control of the security guard's gun, police said. The suspect fired a shot, and at that point, the security guard called police.

No one was struck by gunfire, authorities said.

Chicago police officers and a SWAT team responded to the scene. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident, and charges were pending as of Saturday afternoon, police said.

Footage captured by an NBC Chicago photojournalist showed several police officers on the scene and an area cordoned off by crime scene tape.

Area Three detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Chicago Park District released the following statement Saturday afternoon:



“The safety of the Chicago Park District’s staff and patrons is paramount. The District is working closely with the Chicago Police Department to address the incident involving an individual who accessed the Fosco Park fieldhouse during non-operation hours that resulted in a gun being discharged in the building. Fortunately, no one was injured. Consistent with our process to maximize safety efforts, the Park District will conduct a thorough review of all information from the Chicago Police investigation as well any other details about this incident, including all relevant safety policies and procedures.”