Crime and Courts

SWAT team responds after suspect disarms security guard, fires gunshot at Little Italy park

According to police, a security guard tried to escort a 23-year-old man from a property and an altercation ensued.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago police arrested a suspect who disarmed a security guard at a Little Italy park and fired a gunshot, prompting a response from a SWAT team on Saturday, police said.

The incident was reported at around 9 a.m. at Fosco Park, 1312 S. Racine Ave. According to police, a security guard tried to escort a 23-year-old man off of the property after he refused to leave. An altercation then ensued, and the suspect managed to gain control of the security guard's gun, police said. The suspect fired a shot, and at that point, the security guard called police.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

No one was struck by gunfire, authorities said.

Chicago police officers and a SWAT team responded to the scene. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident, and charges were pending as of Saturday afternoon, police said.

Footage captured by an NBC Chicago photojournalist showed several police officers on the scene and an area cordoned off by crime scene tape.

Israel-Hamas War 7 hours ago

Hamas frees 6 hostages but questions cloud Gaza ceasefire's future

Lottery 3 hours ago

Thieves used a stolen card to buy a $523,000 lottery ticket. The victim wants to share the winnings

Economy 3 hours ago

As consumer delinquencies rise, U.S. economic growth increasingly powered by the wealthy

Area Three detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Chicago Park District released the following statement Saturday afternoon:


“The safety of the Chicago Park District’s staff and patrons is paramount. The District is working closely with the Chicago Police Department to address the incident involving an individual who accessed the Fosco Park fieldhouse during non-operation hours that resulted in a gun being discharged in the building. Fortunately, no one was injured. Consistent with our process to maximize safety efforts, the Park District will conduct a thorough review of all information from the Chicago Police investigation as well any other details about this incident, including all relevant safety policies and procedures.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us