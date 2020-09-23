Hartgrove Hospital

SWAT Team Responding After Teen Barricades Himself in Lobby of Hartgrove Hospital

A Chicago police SWAT team has been called to Hartgrove Hospital Wednesday afternoon after a teen allegedly barricaded himself in the lobby of the hospital.

According to authorities, police were called to the hospital at approximately 2:44 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Officials say the unidentified teen barricaded himself in the hospital’s lobby, but no further information was immediately made available.

A SWAT team is currently responding to the scene, which remains active at this time.

We’ll update this space with more details as they become available.

