SWAT Situation Following Shooting at Club Quarters Hotel in Loop Ends

A SWAT situation following the shooting of a woman Sunday afternoon at Club Quarters Hotel in Chicago's Loop has ended.

At approximately 1:59 p.m., Chicago police officers were called to the hotel, 111 W. Adams St., after a woman was discovered in the lobby with a gunshot wound upon exiting an elevator, police said.

The woman, who is 24 years old, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg and said to be in stable condition.

Additional information about the shooting hasn't been released, including if anyone was arrested and who was responsible for the shooting.