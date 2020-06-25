SWAT Responds to Man Barricaded in Home After Domestic Incident on Chicago's South Side

A SWAT team responded to a man barricaded inside a home after a domestic incident on Chicago's South Side early Thursday, according to police.

Authorities said the incident began at around 2:43 a.m. at a home in 5000 block of South Michigan Avenue in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood.

A 41-year-old woman was in a verbal altercation with a 46-year-old man who lives in the same apartment when the man grabbed a handgun and threatened her, according to Chicago police.

Police said the man "became distracted" and the woman ran out the back door of the home and called for help. The man then proceeded to barricade himself inside the apartment, according to police, who said a SWAT team was called to the scene.

The situation was still developing as of 6 a.m., officials said.