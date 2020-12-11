SWAT Responds to Call About Armed Man Near O'Hare Airport: Police

A SWAT team responded to reports of an armed man inside a hotel Friday morning near O’Hare International Airport.

Chicago police SWAT units were called about 2:30 a.m. to the first block of West Hotel Drive after a male called police at O’Hare about a man with a weapon, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

The male said his friend — who was checking into a hotel near the airport — allegedly sent him a picture of himself holding a gun while inside his vehicle and told him he was going to “shoot up” the White House and O’Hare, police said.

When SWAT responded to the hotel room, the man let them in, police said.

The man was placed into custody about 3:40 a.m. without incident and charges are pending against him, police said.