SWAT Responds After 1 Killed, Suspect Among 4 Wounded in West Humboldt Park Shooting

Neighbors watched late Sunday night as dozens of police and SWAT officers worked the scene where one man was killed and four others — including the suspect — were wounded in a shooting in West Humboldt Park, according to officials.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday a gunman opened fire in the 4400 block of West Walton Street, Chicago police said.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a building for at least 90 minutes as SWAT officers and negotiators responded to the scene.

A man, 69, was fatally shot in the arm and torso during the incident.

A second man, 45, was shot in the torso and foot, officials said. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in serious condition. Another man, 25, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was also taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in serious condition.

A fourth man, 27, was shot in the buttocks and was taken to West Suburban Hospital, where he was in good condition, officials said.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man who is currently in custody, was shot in the foot and is in good condition, according to police. Officials did not say who shot him.

Investigators believe the shooting was domestic related.

The incident comes as Chicago police say they have stepped up patrols and canceled officer days off as part of their Memorial Day safety plan. Since Friday, more than two dozen people in Chicago have been wounded by gunfire and 6 have been killed.

The Chicago Sun-Times wire contributed to this report.