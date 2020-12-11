west chatham

SWAT Responding to Barricade Situation in West Chatham: CPD

SWAT officers are responding to a barricade situation in Chicago's West Chatham neighborhood, police said Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Harvard, according to Chicago Police News Affairs, citing preliminary information.

Police initially said a man was holding his girlfriend and an 8-year-old child at gunpoint, but later said the man had pointed a firearm at the woman before barricading himself inside an apartment.

Authorities said no injuries were immediately reported and SWAT was at the scene.

Check back for more on this developing story.

