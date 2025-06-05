SWAT responders and heavy police activity were reported in a far northwest Chicago suburb Thursday afternoon.

The McHenry Police Department issued an alert to residents just before noon urging them to avoid the area of Venice Avenue and Court Street.

"McHenry Police department is currently involved in a police activity in the area of Venice / Court. Please avoid this area for the next few hours,"

A business near the scene of the activity reported "dozens" of SWAT and police vehicles in the area.

Video from NBC Chicago's Sky 5 helicopter showed several vehicles surrounding a home in the area.

Police said the incident was "isolated" and there was "no danger to the public."