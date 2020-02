SWAT officers were responding to a call of a man with a gun on Chicago’s Near West Side Wednesday morning.

According to police, a person was barricaded inside an apartment in the 2700 block of West Gladys.

Authorities said they received a call around 8:45 a.m. from someone who said a man with a gun was shooting at them in the area.

It remained unclear if anyone else was inside the home or if any injuries were reported.

