Buena Park

SWAT Investigation Underway in Buena Park After Man Barricades Himself Inside Residence

By Peter Marzano

A SWAT investigation is underway in the city's Buena Park neighborhood after a man barricaded himself inside a residence, police said.

According to police, an incident occurred shortly after 1:35 p.m. in the 900 block of West Cuyler Avenue in which a man barricaded himself inside a residence.

It is unknown what led up to the man barricading himself, and there is no further information available.

