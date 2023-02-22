SWAT Investigation Underway in Buena Park After Man Barricades Himself Inside Residence

A SWAT investigation is underway in the city's Buena Park neighborhood after a man barricaded himself inside a residence, police said.
According to police, an incident occurred shortly after 1:35 p.m. in the 900 block of West Cuyler Avenue in which a man barricaded himself inside a residence.
It is unknown what led up to the man barricading himself, and there is no further information available.
