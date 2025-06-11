SWAT and Chicago police were blocking off streets and surrounding a home in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Wednesday morning, with authorities saying an armed man ran inside after a car sale led to a fatal shooting.

As of 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, the scene remained active, with a portion of 79th from Hermitage to Ashland blocked off and a heavy police presence along with SWAT vehicles and officers in SWAT gear with shields, NBC 5's Jenn Schanz reported. Traffic impacts were likely, and some neighbors were being asked to stay inside while police investigate.

"People will be forced to make a U-turn in this area," Schanz said.

The incident began around midnight when a 26-year-old man was meeting with another man for the sale of a car in the 7800 block of South Paulina. The man then took out a gun and fired shots at the 26-year-old, police said.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A witness told police the suspect fled the scene and ran into nearby home, and SWAT presence was requested by officers.

Some buses in the area were being re-routed due to the police activity, CTA said.

No further details were available. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.