Swastikas Found Spray-Painted on Elmhurst Home: Police

Police in suburban Elmhurst have opened a hate crime investigation after three swastikas were discovered spray-painted on a residence and vehicle, according to authorities.

In a Facebook post, the Elmhurst Police Department said at approximately 9 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a home in the 400 block of North Oak Street in reference to hate symbols that had been spray-painted on two garage doors and a vehicle parked in a residence's driveway.

Investigators learned three swastikas were spray-painted in red on the victim's property between 9:45 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Police say it remains unclear if the home was specifically targeted, adding the victims didn't see any prior suspicious activity.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, which is a felony under Illinois law. Nearby residents are advised to check home security video systems for suspicious people or vehicles that may have been recorded overnight, authorities stated.

Anyone with potential leads or information about possible suspects is asked to call the Elmhurst Police Department at 630-530-3050.