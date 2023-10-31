SUV crashes into Round Two Chicago in Wicker Park: CPD

Chicago police are investigating after someone crashed an SUV into a Wicker Park business early Tuesday.

The incident, part of a string of similar events referred to as "crash and grabs," occurred at approximately 4:27 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, at the Round Two Chicago store in Wicker Park, police said.

According to authorities, a driver crashed an SUV into the retail business. Those inside the vehicle were not able to make entry inside, and no proceeds were taken, police said.

The suspect or suspects then fled in an unknown direction, leaving the SUV on the scene.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No injuries were reported. Police did not confirm how many suspects were involved.

The incident bears resemblance to several recent "crash and grabs," where police say burglars use a stolen vehicle as a battering ram to initiate a crime. Last week, Flee Club, a shoe store in the in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood, was the latest retail victim of such an instance, wherein a group of suspects used a stolen vehicle to break through the reinforced storefront and make off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Police did not confirm whether the SUV used in Tuesday's incident was stolen.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.