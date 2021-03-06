Montclare

SUV Crashes Into Medical Building in Chicago's Montclare Neighborhood

Police haven't said whether the driver was injured.

An elderly man experienced a medical emergency while driving Saturday, causing his SUV to slam into a medical facility in the Montclare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

The incident was reported before 3 p.m. in the 7100 block of West Belmont Avenue near Nottingham Avenue. According to authorities, the driver was traveling southbound on Nottingham Avenue when he suffered a medical emergency and struck two cars parked on the east side of the street.

The vehicle then struck the medical office building on West Belmont, police stated.

