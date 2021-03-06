SUV Crashes Into Medical Building in Chicago's Montclare Neighborhood

An elderly man experienced a medical emergency while driving Saturday, causing his SUV to slam into a medical facility in the Montclare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

The incident was reported before 3 p.m. in the 7100 block of West Belmont Avenue near Nottingham Avenue. According to authorities, the driver was traveling southbound on Nottingham Avenue when he suffered a medical emergency and struck two cars parked on the east side of the street.

The vehicle then struck the medical office building on West Belmont, police stated.

Police haven't said whether the driver was injured.