SUV crashes into GameStop in West Town

Chicago police are investigating after an SUV slammed into a GameStop location in the city's West Town neighborhood.
The incident was reported before 6 a.m. near North Avenue and Campbell. According to police, an SUV was used to enter the business, shattering the front glass window and damaging merchandise.
It was unclear if anything was taken from the store.
No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon.
