SUV crashes into Lake View building Saturday, Chicago police say

A driver attempted to turn left onto Ashland when they lost control and struck a building

NBC Chicago Staff

A driver is facing potential citations after crashing an SUV into a vehicle in Chicago’s Lake View neighborhood Saturday morning.

According to Chicago police, a 31-year-old driver was driving westbound on West Byron Street and attempted to turn left onto North Ashland at approximately 2:27 a.m. when he missed the turn and crashed into a building.

Police say the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, and was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

Citations are pending in the case.

The city’s building inspector was called to the scene to evaluate the structure, but no further information was available on their findings.

