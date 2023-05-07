Suspects Wanted For Stealing Construction Equipment on Chicago's North and West Sides

Chicago police are attempting to identify two men wanted in connection with several thefts of construction equipment in a recent one-month period, authorities said.

The Chicago Police Department issued a community alert on Saturday, explaining construction equipment, vehicles, trailers and tools have been stolen in seven separate incidents. In each incident, the suspects gain access to secured private locks by cutting the lock or surrounding fencing - or that of adjacent properties, police said in the community alert.

The suspects then enter and take the equipment, sometimes loading it onto a trailer attached to a maroon Chevy pick-up. Police are investigating the following seven incidents, which occurred between April 5 and 27.

3200 block of West Addison Street at 3:30 a.m. on April 5

3000 block of North Tripp Avenue at 12 p.m. on April 6

4800 block of West Fullerton Avenue at 12 p.m. on April 7

4100 block of West Parker Avenue at 3 p.m. on April 7

4400 block of West Belmont Avenue at 5:30 a.m. on April 12

1600 block of North Western Avenue at 4 p.m. on April 14

2700 block of North Central Avenue at 3 p.m. on April 27

Police are asking residents to alert their neighbors of this crime and ensure that surveillance cameras are functional.