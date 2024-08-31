Suspects, vehicle sought in south suburban convenience store robbery

The Oak Lawn Police Department on Friday released a surveillance image of a vehicle wanted in connection with a brazen armed robbery at a convenience store.

The robbery was reported at around 7:01 a.m. at 7-Eleven, 4501 W. 95th St., near South Kilbourn Avenue. According to Oak Lawn police, five masked men entered the store, ordered the customers to the ground then robbed them and the store of cash.

One of the suspects tried to steal a customer's vehicle that was parked in the front lot but wasn't successful, police said. The group was seen leaving northbound on Kilbourn in a dark gray Jeep Cherokee with Illinois temporary tag 163AC317, which was reported stolen.

The same crew was suspected in numerous crimes in the southwest suburbs and northwest Indiana, police said. One such robbery was reported on Thursday the 7-Eleven, 11459 S. Kedzie Ave., in Merrionette Park.

Anyone with information on the vehicle's location or additional details was asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Department Detective Division at 708-907-4051.