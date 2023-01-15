Suspects Sought in String of Business Break-Ins on Chicago's Far Northwest Side

Chicago police are looking for multiple suspects wanted in a series of break-ins at business on Chicago's Far Northwest Side, authorities said.

In a community alert issued Sunday, police said a total of six burglaries were reported on Thursday, Jan. 12 in the overnight hours between 2 and 5 a.m. According to authorities, in each incident, the offenders shattered the front glass door of a business, entered and then took money from either a cash register or office.

The burglaries were reported at the following locations and times:

2:23 a.m. - 6000 block of North Northwest Ave.

3:08 a.m. - 5300 block of North Cumberland Ave.

4:54 a.m. - 7200 block of West Devon Ave.

Police are looking for multiple offenders who may be driving either a black Jeep Cherokee or a gray Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five Bureau of Detectives at 312-746-7394.