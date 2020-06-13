Suspects Sought in Near West Side Armed Robbery

Police are asking the public for help identifying four people who robbed a business at gunpoint last month on the Near West Side.

The robbery happened about 3:15 p.m. May 29 in the 900 block of South Western Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The suspects displayed a handgun and took cash and other items from the business.

The suspects were either four males or three males and one female, ranging from 5-foot-6 to 6-foot-2, police said. They wore dark clothing and drove away in a dark-colored Ford SUV with a broken rear window and rust under the front passenger door handle.

Police released photos of the suspects and SUV and are asking anyone with information to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8251.