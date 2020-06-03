At Least 1 Suspect in Custody After Police Chase Through Streets of Chicago

See footage of the dramatic chase below:

At least one suspect in custody after a police chase that crisscrossed the city of Chicago on Wednesday night.

During the chase, the suspect’s vehicle weaved in and out of traffic and got on and off the Kennedy Expressway multiple times, according to helicopter video.

At one point during the chase, the Jeep exited the interstate and crashed into a police vehicle near Irving Park Road and Ashland. According to scanner traffic, one suspect was taken into custody, but the other suspect escaped on foot.

He then ran to a nearby gas station, where he got into a running vehicle, and with multiple police officers trying to pull him out of the vehicle, he sped off:

A suspect evades capture by police and carjacks another vehicle.

The suspect then was able to get away from police and ultimately ended up driving southbound on Lake Shore Drive, passing numerous police and National Guard vehicles before exiting at the Stevenson Expressway.

A short time later, he again evaded capture when he pulled into a parking lot, but was able to move the stolen vehicle through multiple police officers and vehicles and escaped the scene:

A suspect evades capture a second time at the hands of Chicago police.

Ultimately the suspect drove the vehicle onto the railroad tracks near Pershing, but was forced to abandon the vehicle a short time later near Wells and Pershing. He was then captured after another brief foot pursuit:

Video courtesy of WGN 9

There is no official word on officers injured during the chase, but scanner traffic indicated multiple ambulances were called to the scene of at least one crash during the pursuit.