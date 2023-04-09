Suspects Fire Shots at Chicago Police Officers on Far South Side

Two men fired shots at Chicago police officers on the city’s Far South Side Saturday night before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 10500 block of South Corliss at approximately 9:34 p.m. Saturday.

At that time, officers were responding to a call of several men standing on a street corner, holding weapons.

As the officers approached, two individuals ran east toward Maryland Avenue. Two other individuals ran southbound through the alley on Corliss, and as they ran they fired shots at the approaching police officers.

Authorities say the officers were not hit, and did not return fire during the incident.

A total of five guns were recovered at the scene, police said.

No suspects are in custody, and an investigation remains underway.