Suspects face kidnapping charges after Midlothian liquor store standoff

Three suspects arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a suburban liquor store will face charges of aggravated kidnapping and several other felonies in connection with the incident.

According to authorities in Midlothian, the three suspects will all face felony charges of aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery in connection with the robbery, which took place Thursday at Emporium Liquor in the 3900 block of West 147th Street.

One of the suspects will also face charges for violating his parole, while another will face charges of aggravated fleeing of a peace officer.

According to police, the robbery occurred just after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the liquor store. An officer responding to the scene saw one of the suspects flee the scene in a van, and two other suspects ran back inside, barricading themselves inside of a refrigeration unit.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A SWAT team was dispatched to the scene, and a negotiator was able to convince two of the suspects to turn themselves in without incident.

A third suspect fled to Chicago, and after a brief pursuit by officers in the city, was taken into custody.

The suspects will all be transported to Markham for a detention hearing, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.