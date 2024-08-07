Schaumburg

Suspects cut hole in wall, steal $1 million in jewelry from Woodfield Mall store

By Sun Times Wire

Police in Schaumburg are searching for several suspects involved in breaking into a Woodfield Mall jewelry store last week and stealing $1 million worth of merchandise.

At least six burglars entered Marquise Jewelers by cutting a hole in the drywall from a vacant store next door sometime late Aug. 1, Schaumburg police said.

The burglary was reported about 9:30 a.m. the next day when a construction worker at the vacant store noticed the hole in the wall, police said.

It was later discovered that more than $1 million in jewelry was taken from the store, police said.

One of the surveillance cameras also was covered, police said.

Detectives are investigating.

