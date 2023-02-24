Police are still searching for suspects after a pregnant mom was run over in her driveway trying to stop carjackers from taking her vehicle with her 2-year-old child still inside in Libertyville Thursday, police said.

The 34-year-old woman, who authorities say is six months pregnant, had just pulled into her driveway around 3:30 p.m. in the 16000 block of Route 137 in unincorporated Libertyville Thursday. She took one of her children into the home and was returning outside to bring her 2-year-old son when a white BMW pulled behind her vehicle, the Lake County Sheriff's office said.

A man wearing a light green facemask then exited the BMW and struggled to get inside the woman's Volkswagen before battering her and kicking her to the ground, police said.

The man then stole the car with the 2-year-old inside, running the woman over while fleeing and causing severe wounds to her extremities, authorities said. She managed to call 911 to report the carjacking, the sheriff's office reported.

The injured woman is now in stable condition at a local hospital, according to officials.

Not long after the theft, an employee at a business in Waukegan called 911 to report that two vehicles had pulled into a parking lot and one of the drivers abandoned a young child before fleeing.

The 911 caller took the child from the parking lot until Waukegan authorities responded to the scene and confirmed it was the 2-year-old boy taken in the carjacking.

Sheriff's deputies later located the Libertyville woman's vehicle in a parking lot near the intersection of Route 43 and Casmir Pulaski Street. Sheriff's detectives are still searching for the BMW, which was stolen in the past week from a car dealership in Waukegan.

"If you see the stolen BMW or have any information about this incident please call the Lake County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division at (847) 377-4000 or contact Lake County CrimeStoppers at www.lakecountycrimestoppers.org," the sheriff's office said in a release.