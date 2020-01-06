Thieves Used Alleged USPS Master Key to Break Into Bucktown Condo Building

Chicago police are looking for two alleged thieves who used a U.S. Postal Service master key to break into a Bucktown condominium building.

Surveillance video from Friday, Jan. 3 showed the duo entering the building using a USPS master key and then proceeding to the basement where they made off with several items including a pricey child carrier.

One of the thieves was also seen stealing a FedEx envelope addressed to one of the building's tenants.

Nicole Ziolo, a member of the condominium building's board, said neighbors posted about similar crimes on social media that also involved a USPS master key. Master keys allow postal workers to access apartment building lobbies and open mailboxes.

"We're all concerned about our security," Ziolo said. "If these criminals have access to our building, they have access to all the buildings."

In a statement to NBC 5, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service confirmed it was aware of mail theft incidents in the Chicagoland area and is "aggressively investigating" each report that has been received.

Ziolo said she hired a locksmith to change the locks on her individual unit, but questions if the Postal Inspection Service will change the building's locks.

"I'm concerned that they're not taking [it] seriously," Ziolo said, referring to the Postal Inspection Service. "This has potential to be a lot more serious."

Chicago police confirmed they were aware of this incident and other burglaries, but hadn't reported any potential suspects as of Monday evening.

Postal inspectors urged anyone who believes their mail has been stolen to call 1-877-876-2455.