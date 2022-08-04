Suspected Pipe Bomb, Other Materials Found by Police Executing Warrant in Indiana

Indiana State Police said officers uncovered a suspected pipe bomb and other bomb-making materials at home in St. Joseph County, Indiana, while serving a felony warrant Wednesday.

State troopers and the St. Joseph County Police Department were visiting a residence in the 52000 block of Hollyhock Road to locate a man wanted on a felony warrant when they reportedly discovered the materials.

The Indiana State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team responded at approximately 5:39 p.m. and rendered the suspected device safe. State police said that there is no threat to the public.

Two men who were at the residence were arrested on several charges, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.