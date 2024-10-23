Suspected human remains found in suburban Bolingbrook

An investigation has been launched after suspected human remains were found in a wooded area of suburban Bolingbrook.

According to authorities, officers were called to the area near the 400 block of Trout Farm Road at approximately 6:34 p.m. after residents found potential skeletal remains in the area.

After an investigation, the Will County Coroner’s Office took custody of the remains, and is currently analyzing them to determine whether they are human, and to try to identify them.

The Bolingbrook Police Department placed additional patrols in the area, but there is no information linking the incident to any open cases.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the investigation proceeds.

Anyone with information can contact Bolingbrook police at 630-226-8620, or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers by calling 630-378-4772.