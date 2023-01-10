Suspect Charged With Murder After Joliet Mother Found Shot to Death in Car

A Bolingbrook man has been arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Maya Smith, who was found dead in a vehicle in Joliet over the weekend.

Authorities say that 48-year-old Jermaine Mandley was taken into custody in Chicago on Monday evening.

Police say that they identified Mandley as a suspect early in the investigation, and that they were able to locate him with the assistance of federal law enforcement on the southeast side of the city.

He is accused of shooting and killing Smith, who was found dead in the front seat of a car in the 1200 block of Clement Street on Sunday morning. Her 2-year-old daughter was also found, unharmed, in the vehicle.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Smith’s family describes her as a loving mother, and they have told authorities they aren’t sure why she was in that area of Joliet on the night of her death.

Bond was set at $5 million in the case, according to Will County prosecutors.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Smith. In my 28 years in law

enforcement, this is one of the most heinous acts that I’ve encountered. I’m extremely proud of

our Detectives who have worked around the clock to bring this coward to justice," Joliet Police Chief William Evans said in a statement.