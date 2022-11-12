Suspect Wounded in Humboldt Park Police-Involved Shooting, Authorities Say

A suspect was wounded Saturday evening in a police-involved shooting in Chicago's Humboldt Park community, according to police.

The shooting was reported before 6 p.m. in the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue.

It wasn't immediately known who fired shots or what led up to the shooting, but Chicago police said one suspect was wounded. That individual and four others were reported to be in custody, according to a tweet from Tom Ahern, a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department.

NBC 5 wasn't immediately available to verify the account of events provide by police.

The suspect was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, police stated.

Two weapons, including the offender's, were recovered at the scene, according to authorities.

Investigators with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability responded to the scene, which is standard for police-involved shootings, according to authorities. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609.