Suspect tied to Chicago Amber Alert led police on chase along NW Indiana highway before arrest

An individual wanted in connection with the abduction of an 8-year-old boy at the center of an Amber Alert in Illinois and two stabbings in Chicago was apprehended following a police pursuit in northwest Indiana, authorities said.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a 39-year-old man was taken into custody on Friday after leading multiple law enforcement agencies in a chase along Interstate 65.

At around 9:30 a.m., a license plate reader system alerted sheriff's officials about the vehicle involved in the Amber Alert. About 10 minutes later, the vehicle was located near U.S. Route 30 and I-65, where it "became engaged in a pursuit," officials said.

As a helicopter tracked the vehicle from the air, the driver continued southbound on the interstate until officers used an "immobilization technique" to box the vehicle in and bring it to a stop.

Police ordered the suspect to exit the vehicle, but he refused and put a knife to his neck. He was later placed in custody and transported to an area hospital for a "superficial wound to the neck," authorities said.

The chase occurred hours after the 8-year-old boy was taken from the 7100 block of South Eberhart in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Thursday evening, sparking a statewide Amber Alert.

Around the same time of the child's reported abduction, police also reported two stabbings they now say were connected to the abduction.

The first stabbing happened just before 7 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Eberhart, where authorities say a 33-year-old woman was found inside a home with multiple stab wounds. The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Just after 8 p.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of West 66th Street, where firefighters were treating the 11-year-old, who had suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest. The child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Early Friday morning, police said the 8-year-old was found near 82nd and Damen and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, though his condition had stabilized as of later Friday morning.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the woman killed as Teone Jones, of Chicago. Jones' mother said Jones was the mother of both the 8-year-old and the 11-year-old boys.

The child had last been seen around 7:40 p.m. Thursday, but was found around 4:30 a.m. Friday.