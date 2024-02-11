Suspect struck in head with hammer during Northwest Side attack

A suspect is in critical condition after he allegedly began attacking a group of people on Chicago’s Northwest Side, with one of the victims striking him in the head with a hammer.

According to police, officers were called to the 7300 block of West Summerdale at approximately 11:47 p.m. for a report of a battery in progress.

A 36-year-old man at the scene had begun to attack multiple individuals, police said, and one of those victims is believed to have struck him on the head with a hammer.

After officers arrived, the suspect continued his assault, punching a police car before the officers deployed a taser and were able to take him into custody.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. There were no reports of any other hospitalizations stemming from the attack.

Charges are pending in the case, and detectives are investigating.