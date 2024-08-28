Suspect stabbed to death in attempted robbery at Chicago gas station

A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death after attempting to rob another man inside a gas station on Chicago's South Side late Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Police said a 36-year-old man was inside a gas station just before 11:15 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street when two perpetrators, a 38-year-old man and 20-year-old man, entered and pulled the man's hair, demanding his personal property.

According to authorities, the victim then pulled out a knife and stabbed the 38-year-old man in the neck. The 20-year-old man then took out a gun, hitting the victim in the face with the firearm.

The victim and suspect fled the scene before being taken into custody by responding officers, officials said.

The victim sustained blunt trauma to the face and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition, according to officials.

The 38-year-old man sustained a stab wound to the neck and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There were no other injuries reported and a firearm was recovered at the scene, authorities said.

The incident is under investigation by Area Two detectives.