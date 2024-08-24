Suspect sought in suburban Oak Forest bank robbery

Police in south suburban Oak Forest were searching for the suspect who robbed a bank on Friday evening, authorities said.

The robbery was reported at Fifth Third Bank, 15533 S. Cicero Ave. According to police, a man entered the bank, displayed a silver handgun and requested money. The suspect fled on foot after obtaining money.

The FBI and Oak Forest police were investigating as of late Friday. Anyone with information was asked to call the Oak Forest Police Department at 708-687-1376.