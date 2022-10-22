Suspect Sought in Sexual Assault of USPS Mail Carrier in Little Village, Police Say

The Chicago Police Department and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are seeking to identify the individual who sexually assaulted a mail carrier Saturday morning in the city's Little Village neighborhood, authorities said.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., the U.S. Postal Service employee was assaulted in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road, officials said in a news release. The carrier was taken to an area hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

The suspect stole the mail carrier's postal vehicle following the assault, but the vehicle in question has since been recovered by authorities in the Chicago Police Department's 8th District - Chicago Lawn, CPD spokesperson Tom Ahern tweeted. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, is considered armed and dangerous.

.#ChicagoPolice & @USPISpressroom are investigating the criminal sexual assault of a postal employee in @ChicagoCAPS10. Offender, being sought, fled in postal vehicle. Vehicle recovered in @ChicagoCAPS08. The victim was treated at an area hospital. @Area4Detectives investigating. — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) October 22, 2022

The Postal Inspection Service urges anyone with information to report tips to the USPIS Hotline 877-876-2455. A reward is expected to be announced in the case.