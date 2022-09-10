Suspect Sought in Series of Chicago Lakefront Restaurant Robberies

Chicago police are searching for a suspect that has robbed at least four restaurants and food stands along the shores of Lake Michigan in recent weeks.

According to authorities, the suspect entered at least three different businesses by smashing a window and grabbing a cash register from inside. In the fourth, the suspect cut a hole through the roof of the business and removed a cash register.

The suspect is targeting restaurants and food stands along the lake, according to officials, and all four robberies have occurred since Aug. 31.

The robberies occurred:

-1100 block of South Lake Shore Drive East, 8/31 at 7 p.m.

-1400 block of South Lake Shore Drive West, 8/31 between 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. on 9/1

-700 block of East Solidarity Drive, 9/8 at 3:46 a.m.

-200 block of North Lakefront Drive, 9/8 at 4:56 a.m.

The suspect is believed to be in his 20s or 30s, and wore a black-hooded Nike sweatshirt, a light-blue surgical mask and red and black gloves during the thefts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Chicago police.