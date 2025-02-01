Suspect sought in murder of 82-year-old Aurora man on New Year's Day

Police in Aurora are looking for the gunman who allegedly shot and killed an 82-year-old man inside his home on New Year's Day, authorities said.

At around 6:52 p.m. on Jan. 1, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 0-49 block of North Anderson Street, police stated. Officers found Fidel Macias-Hernandez inside his home, having been shot multiple times.

Fidel Macias-Hernandez was walking in his kitchen when a gunman fired multiple rounds into the home from outside, police said. The suspect then fled on food. Macias-Hernandez was taken to an area hospital, where he died on Jan. 16.

Following an investigation, police named Jose Barragan, 26, as a suspect, authorities said. The following charges against Barragan have been approved by the Kane County State's Attorney's Office: first-degree murder - two counts - aggravated battery discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and armed violence - two counts.

Barragan was said to live in the same area of North Anderson Street where the shooting occurred, according to police.

Information about a possible motive hadn't been released as of Friday evening. Barragan is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and multiple tattoos on his chest, fingers and left/right forearm.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts was asked to call police at 630-256-5500 or submit a tip online to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers.