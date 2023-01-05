Suspect Sought in Fatal Washington Heights Hit-and-Run

Chicago police have issued a community alert as they search for a suspect of striking and killing a man who was pushing another individual in a wheelchair in the Washington Heights neighborhood last week.

According to authorities, the incident occurred Dec. 29 near the intersection of 94th Street and South Ashland at approximately 6:30 p.m.

A man was pushing another individual in a wheelchair when a 2007 white Chevrolet SUV, with the license plate CZ74463, struck the two men as it traveled northbound on Ashland, according to police.

As the SUV continued northward on Ashland, it continued to drag a 63-year-old underneath for at least a block.

That man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The 56-year-old man that was in the wheelchair suffered serious injuries in the collision.

The vehicle in the case was last seen driving northbound in the 7700 block of South Aberdeen Street with its hazard lights activated. It had sustained damage to the passenger-side fender and hood, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call Major Accidents at 312-745-4521.