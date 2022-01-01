Elmhurst

Suspect Sought in Elmhurst New Year's Eve Bank Robbery

Authorities released surveillance photos of the suspect in the robbery at Chase bank, 163 N. York Rd.

The FBI has launched a search for the person suspected of robbing a bank on New Year's Eve in suburban Elmhurst, authorities said Saturday.

At approximately 3:13 p.m. on Dec. 31, the unidentified suspect entered the Chase bank, 163 N. York Rd., displayed a weapon and demanded funds, the FBI said in a news release.

Authorities released surveillance photos of the suspect who was said to be 5-foot-8 and was wearing dark-colored shoes a black and gray zip up jacket at the time of the robbery. He also had on "gray/light wash" jeans, a blue surgical mask and sunglasses, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information can submit a tip by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or sending an email to tips@fbi.gov

