Suspect Sought in Elmhurst New Year's Eve Bank Robbery

The FBI has launched a search for the person suspected of robbing a bank on New Year's Eve in suburban Elmhurst, authorities said Saturday.

At approximately 3:13 p.m. on Dec. 31, the unidentified suspect entered the Chase bank, 163 N. York Rd., displayed a weapon and demanded funds, the FBI said in a news release.

Authorities released surveillance photos of the suspect who was said to be 5-foot-8 and was wearing dark-colored shoes a black and gray zip up jacket at the time of the robbery. He also had on "gray/light wash" jeans, a blue surgical mask and sunglasses, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information can submit a tip by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or sending an email to tips@fbi.gov