Suspect Sought in Bolingbrook Barbershop Shooting

By Matt Stefanski

Authorities in suburban Bolingbrook are searching for the person who shot a male victim Friday afternoon at a barbershop.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. at Starz Cuttery, 299 S. Schmidt Rd., which is across from Bolingbrook High School, authorities said. Police stated that an adult male sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The unknown shooter fled the scene in a vehicle. Additional information about the suspect hasn't been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772 or through their website.

