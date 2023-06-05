Suspect sought for starting fire at Lake County, Indiana, jail

Authorities are searching for the person believed to have started a fire at the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana.

At around 12 p.m. on Monday, staff at the jail, located at the Lake County Government Center, reported to sheriff's deputies that a visitor had started a small fire in the facility's lobby, according to law enforcement. Deputies say a suspect entered the lobby with a jug that contained some type of accelerant, doused the lobby with the liquid, lit it and ran away.

The suspect, who was wearing a black or dark-colored t-shirt as well as a dark baseball cap with a logo on the front of it, left the area in an SUV. The vehicle was said to be a smaller or mid-size SUV or crossover and possibly a Lexus or Toyota.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 219-755-3346.