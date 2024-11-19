Suspect sought after retired Chicago police officer shot in Near North

One person was at large and a second in police custody on Monday night after the shooting of a retired Chicago police officer in the city's North Center neighborhood.

The shooting occurred at around 8:58 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Berteau Avenue, near Damen Avenue.

A local business owner came upon the aftermath while getting his Lincoln Avenue bar ready for the day.

"The police presence was insane," said Thim Shepardson, Rocks North Center Bar co-owner. "Police going the wrong way down one-way streets. SWAT, fire, you could tell something across the street was very, very intense. Later I found out about the shooting, which was scary."

According to police, a 74-year-old man had exited his vehicle when two unknown offenders began to fire in his direction. The victim, a retired Chicago police officer, was shot in the neck and twice in the left arm. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

SWAT teams established a perimeter and brought in armored vehicles as late as 4:30 p.m. The vehicles had departed the area by late Monday.

Chicago police officers were still at the shooting scene as of 8 p.m.. After noon, multiple people in the neighborhood saw a man arrested steps away. However, it remained unclear if he was a suspect in the shooting.

Police had yet to release information on a possible motive late Monday.

"People are afraid…..We want to make sure we are giving them as much info as we can," said Ald. Matt Martin, of the city's 47th Ward. "...Grateful for CPD for responding quickly and for CPD already apprehending one person."