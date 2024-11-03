Suspect sought after man shot during argument in South Loop

Chicago police on Saturday evening were searching for the gunman who shot a man during an argument in the South Loop.
The shooting was reported at around 6:22 p.m. along South Wabash near 11th Street. According to authorities, a 23-year-old man riding a bicycle was involved in an argument with a suspect, who fired a gunshot in the victim's direction.
The victim was shot once in his lower back and hospitalized in fair condition. The suspect fled eastbound on Roosevelt Road on a blue bicycle.
No one was in custody as of Saturday evening. Area Three detectives were investigating.
