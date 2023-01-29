Suspect Sought After 2 Shot While Driving in Suburban Bartlett

Police in suburban Bartlett are looking for the suspect who opened fire Saturday night, striking two people who were riding in a vehicle, authorities said.

At around 7:40 p.m., officers with the Bartlett Police Department were investigating a crash in the area of Lake Street near Red Oak Drive when they heard gunshots being fired east of their location. Officers performed a search of the area, but didn't find anything at the time, police said in a news release.

A short time later, the neighboring Streamwood Police Department was notified that two gunshot victims had walked into the lobby of its department. Both were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Through an investigation, police determined the victims were driving eastbound on Lake Street near Roma Jean Parkway in Bartlett when a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows pulled up next to their vehicle, and someone inside fired several rounds, authorities said.

Lake Street was closed between Oak Avenue and Park Boulevard while authorities worked on scene.

The shooting remains under investigation by Bartlett police. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD's Investigations Section at 630-837-0846.