Suspect sought after 1 injured in Naperville shooting, police say

Naperville police on Sunday evening were searching for the person who wounded another individual during a shooting, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 2:46 p.m. in the area of Iroquois Avenue and Kennebec Lane. Officers with the Naperville Police Department responded to the scene and found a gunshot victim outside a home in the 1000 block of Iroquois Avenue, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by the Naperville Fire Department.

Police established a perimeter and deployed a K-9, as well a drone, in an attempt to locate the shooter. During that time, an alert was sent to residents, asking them to shelter in place.

Authorities later learned the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle, police stated.

While what led up to the shooting remained unclear Sunday night, authorities said the shooting didn't appear to be random.