Security Guard, Suspect Exchange Gunfire Following Bank Robbery in Loop

A security guard and a suspect exchanged gunfire with a suspect following a Chicago bank robbery in the Loop Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to police, a bank robbery suspect exited a bank in the 0-100 block of South Wacker Drive just before 3 p.m. when a 59-year-old man working as a security guard approached him.

The suspect then pulled out a firearm and fired shots toward the security guard, at which time the security guard reached for his service weapon and fired shots toward the suspect, according to officials.

Following the exchange of gunfire, the suspect then fled eastbound on Madison Street. Police did not say whether or not the suspect was in custody.

Though Chicago police initially said the security guard was struck by gunfire and hospitalized, an updated statement clarified that the guard had sustained a graze wound and refused medical treatment on scene.

The FBI's Chicago office confirmed the agency was investigating a bank robbery in the 0-100 block of South Wacker Drive.

There is currently no further information.