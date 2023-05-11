Suspect Robs Off-Duty Officer, Eludes Police After Brief Chase in Dolton

The Cook County Sheriff’s Department says one of its officers was robbed at gunpoint at a suburban gas station, with the suspect able to elude police at this time.

According to authorities, the robbery occurred at a gas station in suburban Dolton. The suspect robbed an off-duty sheriff’s officer at gunpoint, and was able to flee from the scene.

A subsequent investigation led police to a suspect, but they were able to flee the scene, and a brief pursuit followed, officials said.

That pursuit ended near 130th Street and Doty Road, and the suspect remains at-large, police said.

No further information or suspect description was immediately available.